A 40-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly being shot following an incident in Inverness this afternoon.

Armed police have reportedly shot a man wearing a gas mask after he charged at officers on an Inverness street this afternoon.

Police said that officers attended at a property on Polvanie View in Inverness around 3pm on Thursday, March 31, following a report of concern for a person and on attendance, the property was on fire.

No-one was injured as a result of the fire and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

Images and clips shared on social media by independent journalist Alex Tiffin showed the man dressed in camouflage standing off with the police as smoke billowed from a window of a property behind him.

He claimed that the man appeared to be holding 'two knives'.

Mr Tiffin wrote: “A man in a respirator has set fire to his house, climbed out the window and is now facing off against Police Scotland officers with 2 knives.”

At 5.15pm, Mr Tiffin shared images and a video of the man who appeared to charge at police officers.

A man in a respirator has set fire to his house, climbed out the window and os now facing off against Police Scotland officers with 2 knives. pic.twitter.com/Dxm2sfvroT — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) March 31, 2022

He added: “Armed response officers have shot the man in Inverness. I'm not aware whether it was with a Firearm or a taser.”

Eyewitness accounts claim that the man was shot in the leg.

In a statement, Police Scotland confirmed that a 40-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and was now at Raigmore Hospital.

They added that the incident was contained and there was no wider risk to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been conveyed to Raigmore Hospital.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. The incident is contained and there is no wider threat to the public.”