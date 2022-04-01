A rally is set to take place in Glasgow on Saturday amid the soaring cost of living.

Energy bills are set to skyrocket as the energy price cap increase comes in place on April 1.

The price cap will increase by £693 after Ofgem hiked it up to £1791.

Scotland's largest trade union STUC and the People's Assembly announced a rally will take place in George Square on April 2.

General secretary for the body Roz Foyer said we must respond to the cost of living crisis with "action".

“Workers across Scotland are at the cutting edge of the most sustained threat to their incomes not seen for generations," she said.

“In a cost-of-living crisis – which targets our most deprived and our most in need – we must respond with action.

"This crisis wasn’t made by those at the bottom. They shouldn’t be paying for the inactions of those at the top.

“Alongside the People’s Assembly, and other civic organisations throughout Scotland, we’ll be in George Square on Saturday leading the charge against this blatant attack on working people."

An estimated 211,000 Scottish homes could be plunged into fuel poverty as a result of the rising costs.

Phil McGarry, chair of the People's Assembly, said the increase in both inflation and energy prices was a "political choice" that "punishes the poorest".

Chairperson of the Scottish Pensioners Forum Rose Jackson warned that pensioners have "no way of increasing their income" as prices rise.

She said: “As the cost of living continues to surge to record highs, how can ordinary people be expected to put food on their tables and heat their homes with prices spiralling out of control.

“Pensioners have no way of increasing their income which is well below the UK Government’s own poverty level - this abhorrent oversight by the UK Government to help those most in need is nothing short of shameful.

“Pensioner poverty is real and this cost-of-living crisis means its only set to get worse. The workers of today are the pensioners of tomorrow and we must work together to fight against this continued attack on our class."