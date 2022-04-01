Marvel actor Karen Gillan has become the latest actor to be added to the next James Bond speculation.
The Scottish actor, best known for her roles in BBC's Doctor Who and as Nebula in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.
She has been added to odds of replacing Daniel Craig as 007, alongside favourites such as Sam Heughan, Richard Madden and Rege-Jean Page.
The odds for the Inverness-born star are at 50-1 on bookies William Hall.
In 2014, Gillan revealed she would want to join the spy franchise as a villain.
She said: "My dad used to tell me when I was younger, ‘You don’t want to be a Bond girl, you want to be a villain."
A William Hall spokesperson told the Edinburgh Evening News: "We are lucky to have a massive variety of talented female actresses who’ve carved a name for themselves within action and sci-fi genres, and are now in prime position to play a female James Bond.
“Karen Gillan would be an amazing pick for the role - not only can she carry on the Scottish 007 legacy that Sir Sean Connery started, but she can add some Nebula and Amy Pond-esque sass to the role and add a new dimension to the legendary character.”
