Energy providers have reassured customers that they will be able to submit readings for March 31 in the coming days after many sites crashed yesterday.

Many customers rushed to submit meter readings ahead of the energy price cap rise on April 1 - but could not do so amid the widescale crash.

Issues were reported across a number of supplier websites including British Gas, EDF, E.On, SSE, So Energy and Octopus Energy from early on Thursday.

Energy firms have confirmed that they will still be accepting meter readings taken before the 54% increase to the price cap came into effect on Friday.

E.On and British Gas were among the energy firms to tell households to not "worry" as they will still accept them over the next could of days.

British Gas said: "If you're struggling to do yours, don't worry it's fine to do it later or in the next couple of days - we'll still accept them."

Meanwhile, Octopus Energy revealed their price change will not come into effect until midnight on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: "It’s worth noting that Octopus Energy’s price change will actually not come into effect until 12am on Saturday, April 2.

"If customers are keen to give us a meter reading to coincide with the change, the best day to collect it is on April 2.

“If customers make a note of, or take a photograph of, their readings on Saturday April 2 they have a week to submit it to us via our online account or email, so needn’t worry if they can’t get it to us that day.”

How to take a meter reading?





Smart meters will send a reading to your energy supplier for you, but it would probably be safe to make a note of what it states to quote back to your provider if needed.

For a single rate digital meter, you should see five numbers in black or white, followed by one or more red numbers. Write down these first five black or white numbers, ignoring the others.

Meanwhile, for a two rate digital meter, you’ll have two rows of numbers. The top one, labelled ‘low’ or ‘night’, shows how many units of cheaper electricity you’ve used, while the lower one, labelled ‘normal’ or ‘day’, shows how many units of standard-price electricity you’ve used.

This only applies to people who pay less for electricity at certain times.

You should record the first five numbers of both rows, ignoring any numbers shown in red.

Be sure to note the date you took the reading on, and take pictures for safety.