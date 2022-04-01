A remote locations in the Scottish highlands has been voted as the UK's best kept beauty spot.
Despite wild, rugged peatlands and stunning peaks, Assynt and Coigach has been named as one of the least Instagrammed holiday destinations.
Assynt and Coigach's natural and untamed landscapes can be found south-west of Sutherland, just north of Ullapool.
The research by promo site BravoVoucher discovered that seven of the top 10 least Instagrammed locations are in Scotland.
While Assynt and Coigach ranked top, other lesser-known Scottish beauty spots include The Cuillin Hills, North West Sutherland, Fleet Valley, East Stewartry Coast, Lynn of Lorn and The Small Isles.
The team at BravoVoucher said: "Topping the chart is Scottish Assynt-Coigach featuring cliffs, sea stacks and wild moorlands.
"This Highland ridge is as jaw-dropping as it is hard to pronounce. With plentiful walks to embark on, there’s an adventure for all levels of fitness here.
"With plenty of summits to conquer, best upgrade those old walking boots and get your gear on before venturing North."
The Cuillin Hills, described by BravoVoucher as "a majestic ridge of rocky mountains" on the Isle of Skye, is home to some of the UK's most difficult mountain ranges.
The Cuillin Hills came in second place.
The landscape was formed 60,000,000 years ago, meaning there's history below every footstep you take.
In third place is North West Sutherland, a popular location with tourists in the Summer months and roadtrip spot.
North West Sutherland is found where the mountains of the Northwest meet the sea.
Visitors can adventure into the wilderness or tuck into local seafood dishes.
