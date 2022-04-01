A police watchdog is set to investigate the shooting of a man by armed officers in Inverness.

Officers responded to reports of a concern for a person at a property on the city's Polvanie View around 3pm on Thursday, March 31.

Upon their arrival, the property was found to be on fire and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene.

A 40-year-old is receiving treatment for serious injuries at Raigmore Hospital after being shot by armed officers.

The man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The watchdog Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) will probe the actions of officers during the incident.

A spokesperson confirmed: “We are investigating an incident involving a 40-year-old man in Inverness on March 31, 2022.

“Our investigation will focus on the police contact throughout the incident, with the man who is currently under arrest and receiving treatment in hospital."

“The incident was referred to us by Police Scotland and once our investigation is concluded, a report will be sent to the chief constable.”

Police Scotland reassured the public that the incident has been contained.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: “We want to reassure the public that this incident is contained and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There will be extra patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns should contact police.

“We would also ask anybody with any information or footage from the incident to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0793 of Wednesday, March 30.