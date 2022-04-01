A STATUE of King William in Glasgow has been vandalised with the colours of the Irish flag painted on its plinth.
The Grand Orange Lodge Scotland released a statement, following what they called "mindless action" and an "anti-Protestant attack".
It is not known when the vandalism of the statue, located in the city's Cathedral Square, took place, but police confirmed they received a report today.
A post from the Grand Orange Lodge Scotland read: "We note with sadness that King William’s statue has been vandalised once again.
"The magnificent statue has been damaged with the plinth painted in the colours of the Irish republic’s flag.
"The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland has been in contact with Glasgow City Council who are currently assessing the damage. Police Scotland have been made aware of the damage.
"Grand Lodge has previously informed the city council that CCTV should be used to monitor the constant attacks on historic monuments, and we reiterate our view that this should happen."
Police have confirmed they are investigating.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.30am on Friday, April 1, officers were made aware of vandalism to a statue in Cathedral Square, Glasgow. Enquiries are ongoing."
The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland went on to say: "We will continue dialogue with the city council to ensure King William’s statue is repaired and restored to its formal glory."
Glasgow City Council has been contacted for comment.
