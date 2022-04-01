A PARKING ban was imposed in all or part of many Glasgow city-centre streets in October 1958, and a Bulletin photographer went out to record the results - as here, in Bath Street.

Official street parking spaces, for up to three hours, were permitted in certain places. The new regulations meant that nearly 4,000 potential car-parking spaces in the central square mile would no longer be available.

Police noted on the first day of the operation that motorists had gone “underground”; the traffic department said it was still not quite sure where all the cars had gone to earth.