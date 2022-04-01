The Scottish Government has recorded almost 7000 new coronavirus cases and 41 further deaths have been reported overnight.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 6,935 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours - but they are thought to be lower than expected due to processing issues.
The number of patients in hospital with the virus is back to matching the highest ever figures at 2383.
A total of 22 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19.
A further 41 deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The hospitalisation figure has once again risen after a brief fall to 2,344 on Wednesday.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,354,556 while 4,092,996 people have now received a second dose
3,451,683 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
