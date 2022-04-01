A passenger plane bound for a Scottish airport was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after it took off today.

The Easyjet flight EZY869U was travelling from Bristol to Glasgow when it signalled the alarm shortly before 5.00pm on Friday.

It declared a ‘Squawk 7700’ while flying north towards Scotland around twenty minutes after it took off at 4.35pm. 

An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft that has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

Footage from flight radar app Plane Finder showed the plane made a rapid emergency descent into Bristol and remains grounded.

Easyjet have been contacted for comment.

 