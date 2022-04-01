Witnesses of an alleged police standoff with a masked man in Inverness have been urged to submit pictures and information about the incident to an online portal.

Yesterday, police officers attended a property on Polvanie View in Inverness at around 3pm on Thursday, March 31, following a report of concern for a person and on attendance, the property was on fire.

No-one was injured as a result of the fire and it was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a number of neighbouring residents were evacuated.

During the incident a 40-year-old man was shot by the police.

He has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment where he remains with serious injuries.

Images and video posted on social media showed a man wearing a full-face respirator and appeared to be holding a knife in one hand and what appeared to be a heavy chain in the other.

Specialist firearms officers were called and video showed what appeared to be a brief standoff before the man ran towards officers and was then shot.

As with any firearm and Taser deployment, the circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any footage of the incident please contact police via 101.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said: “We want to reassure the public that this incident is contained and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There will be extra patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns should contact police.

“We would also ask anybody with any information or footage from the incident to get in touch.”

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has been launched as enquiries continue into this incident.

It is a website that gives people access to a form allowing them to send information and images directly to the major incident team based in Inverness.

Witnesses can submit information and pictures here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S08-PO1

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0793 of Wednesday 30 March 2022.