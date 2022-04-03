A man has died following an early-morning crash near a cemetery.
Police said that the 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on the A709 Dumfries to Lockerbie road.
A section of the road was closed while officers carried out collision investigation work at the scene of the crash near to Dryfesdale Cemetery. The road was re-opened around 11.20am.
The incident happened around 3.40am on Sunday, 3 April, and involved a black coloured Vauxhall Corsa.
Sergeant David Kerr said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and we are appealing for information to assist with our enquiries.
“We are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or has dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation to please get in touch.
“If you can help please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0633 of Sunday, 3 April, 2022.”
