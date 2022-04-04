MORE snow is expected in part of Scotland as the current drop in temperatures continues.
The cold weather could cause travel disruptions in the north and north east of the country tomorrow from 4pm.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow will be in place until 11am on Wednesday, April 6.
A statement said: "Persistent rain over northern Scotland will increasingly turn to snow over high ground during Tuesday, then perhaps to lower levels in the afternoon and evening.
"This is likely to bring some accumulations above 100-200m with three to seven centimetres in places and perhaps 10cm above 300m.
"There is some uncertainty by Tuesday night but rain and snow is likely to become focused further north across Scotland with a small chance of 2-5 cm settling at low levels by Wednesday morning and 15 cm above 200-300m - this most likely across Caithness, Sutherland and Ross and Cromarty.
"The band of rain and snow is then likely to move back southwards across Scotland during Wednesday, slowly easing."
