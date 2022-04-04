THE Scottish Child Payment has now been doubled to £20 a week in an effort to address child poverty.

The SNP had initially promised to roll out the increase of the devolved benefit by 2026, but the plans were accelerated bringing much-needed relief to Scottish families amid the rise in living costs.

A total of 104,000 children are already benefiting from the increase introduced on April 1.

It came on the same day as the energy price cap rose by 54% and ahead of a National Insurance increase to come in place later this week.

The financial support for low-income families with children under the age of six will be further expanded at the end of the year to apply youths under the age of 16.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited a Glasgow-based charity Govan Help that works to support families on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Partygate: Fines issued for bash on eve of Prince Philip's funeral

She emphasised that the support for families with children is not being "replicated anywhere else in the UK".

“This is a key part of our national mission to tackle child poverty," Ms Sturgeon added.

"We will further increase this payment to £25 by the end of 2022 – five times the amount campaigners originally asked.

"This will gives families additional financial support of £1,300 for each eligible child every year."

The Scottish Government intends to back this additional support with investment of around £671 million over the next two years.

Ms Sturgeon added that the increase "will make a real difference to families".

She said: "We are determined to give children the best start and a bright future by putting more money into the pockets of those who need it most.

"Increasing the Scottish Child Payment will make a real difference to families and help to build a more equal and fairer Scotland for everyone.”

Payments to parents and carers will increase automatically with no requirement to reapply for the benefit.

READ MORE: First Minister condemns 'mindless, thuggish behaviour' at Old Firm match

Charity boss Vic Sawers said families have told them the payment is already making a difference amid cost-of-living increases.

The chief officer at Govan Help said: "The roll out and the uplift in Scottish Child Payment will have an incredible impact on the families across Scotland who need it most and we are delighted to see money going directly to families who we know are struggling to meet their basic cost of living.

"We see families struggling daily, they have told us what a difference this has made already with the cost of living increases, we look forward to supporting more families to access this as it rolls out to children up to age 16 later this year."