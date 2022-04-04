A murder investigation has been launched in Aberdeen following the death of a woman.
Emergency services were called to the city's Glenbervie Road on Sunday afternoon to reports of two people being injured.
A 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 26-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
Another man, aged 24, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: "Enquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area of Glenbervie Road, Aberdeen, whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.
"This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.
"Anyone who heard or saw anything in the area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2499 of Sunday, 3 April, 2022."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.