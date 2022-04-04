The Grammy Awards, the biggest night in the rock and pop industry calendar, took place on Sunday in Las Vegas and were as glittering and star-studded as always

Any punches thrown?

None that would reverberate around the world and knock the war in Ukraine off the front pages. Besides, Will Smith wasn’t there. Talking of the war, however, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky did address the audience via video link to deliver a message in which he asked the musicians present to “fill the silence … Tell our story. Tell the truth”. His appearance was followed by a reading from Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

President Zelensky addresses the audience

Who else performed?

Offering up more traditional Grammy Award fare than spoken word recitals and speeches via Zoom from war zones, Lady Gaga did a number. So did Old Town Road star Lil Nas X, K-pop phenomenon BTS and Olivia Rodrigo. Billie Eilish, fresh from her Oscars triumph for the theme song from Bond film No Time To Die, performed the title track from her album Happier Than Ever. Both album and song were nominated at the awards, two of the seven nominations the 20-year-old picked up though as it turned out she went home empty handed. In honour of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Eilish took to the stage in a t-shirt emblazoned with a photograph of him. Hawkins, who died last month aged during a Foo Fighters tour, was also commemorated in a separate section devoted to his life and work.

Billie Eilish pays tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

And the winners were?

Olivia Rodrigo was nominated in most of the categories that count, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. She won three, including the coveted newcomer award. Jon Batiste won Album of the Year, while Foo Fighters picked up three awards, including for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. In a tough category that also featured Coldplay, BTS and Justin Bieber, relative unknowns Doja Cat and SZA picked up the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. They even beat the vocal powerhouse that is Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, who were nominated for I Get A Kick Out Of You.

And the outfits?

Oh yes, the important bit. They ranged from the sedate-but-probably-outrageously-expensive to the outré and aesthetically questionable. Into the former category you can place BTS and Olivia Rodrigo (just). The Korean septet turned up in Louis Vuitton suits while Rodrigo arrived in a figure-hugging Vivienne Westwood gown. At the other end of the scale, Justin Bieber waltzed up the red carpet in an over-sized jacket and shocking pink beanie, Billie Eilish raised eyebrows in an angular, cartoonish Rick Owens number and Colombian band Bomba Estereo wore masks.

Colombian band Bomba Estereo on the red carpet

Anything else?

In the indie and rap album categories there were wins for St Vincent and Tyler The Creator, and in case you were wondering what former Police drummer Stewart Copeland has been up to while ex-bandmate Sting is punting out albums of lute music, he has been penning New Age soundtracks – one of which, Divine Tides, took home a Grammy.