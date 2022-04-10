Time to hop to it and bolster your Easter basket, says Sam Wylie-Harris.
It's the most tempting time of the year and the array of dreamy chocolatey delights makes you want to seek, savour... and sneakily save something for yourself.
Here's what's in our Easter parade, with a delicious egg for every chocolate lover of the family...
1. Best for kids
With a choice of fillings from Chocolate Mix to Swedish Pick & Mix, Peter Rabbit & Friends, Promenix Reusable Easter Egg, £13.50, Gava, offers a Scandi-style sugar fix with different treats to suit their taste.
2. Best for teens
Framed with starry sprinkles, Funfetti Filled Easter Egg, £21.99 (500g), Cutter & Squidge, features creamy caramel ganache-filled eggs and cute caramel and honeycomb pink white chocolate dream bar eggs, once they've cracked open the milk chocolate shell.
3. Best for animal lovers
Beyond the beautiful bouquets, Fortnum & Mason's Decorated Easter Egg Trio, £55 (270g) includes three eggs made from milk, white and dark chocolate, with a collection of corresponding chocolate animals nestling inside.
4. Best for eco-warriors
With 5% from the sale of each egg going towards The Ocean Giants Programme, Chococo's Milk Chocolate Ocean Easter Egg, £13 (175g), is a firm favourite with its milk chocolate turtles and starfish.
5. Best for romantics
An Easter egg in full bloom, this Milk Chocolate Spring Flowers Egg, £32, Bettys, is hand-decorated with bluebells, narcissi and other spring flowers so picture perfect, it's a real show of affection.
6. Best for biscuit lovers
The M&S 'more chocolate than biscuit' Extremely Chocolatey Milk Chocolate Rounds have been household favourites for years (they sell 110,000 packs a week...). And now, they've brought out an egg. Celebrating 20 years of the infamous bicky, the Extrememly Chocolatey Biscuity Egg, £8, is a surefire hit.
7. Best for fitness fans
Hotel Chocolat have teamed up with My Protein to bring you a protein-packed Easter treat... My Protein x Hotel Chocolat Luxury Chocolate Egg, £19.99, packs a punch with 44g of protein. As an added bonus, it comes with two bars of chocolate: Chocolate & Salted Caramel and Chocolate Orange.
8. Best for Baileys lovers
A Belgian chocolate Easter egg in the guise of a sundae, Baileys Sundae Egg, £10, Ocado, is topped with chocolate buttons and salted caramel crispies, with the taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream at its heart.
9. Best for sharing
A dozen chocolate pralines to pass around, who can resist these speckled eggs wrapped in a thin, crisp sugar-crusted shell? Praline Quails Eggs, £10, Dukeshill.
10. Best for treating yourself
There could be squabbles over this glittering golden treat, so it's much better to hold onto the Chirpy Chicks Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, £19.95, Fortnum & Mason and self-gift. Inside, you'll find three solid milk chocolate chicks to celebrate the joy of Easter.
11. Best for those on a budget
For those who prefer their egg shapes flat (and luxuriously thick) these Moser Roth Egg Slabs, £3.99 each, Aldi, are quite the bargain. Available in White & Blonde Chocolate, Dark Chocolate with Raspberry or Milk & White Chocolate, we simply can't get enough of them.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here