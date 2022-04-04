A health board has apologised after a Covid vaccination appointment error saw people invited to attend clinics that were not taking place.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said work was ongoing to resolve the "significant issue" which arose over the weekend.

It has asked any adult with a rescheduled appointment for a date this week not to attend.

Vaccination co-ordinator Dr Nigel Calvert offered his "very sincere apologies" to anyone affected.

The health board has stressed there are no clinics for rescheduled adult appointments on offer this week.

It said the only ones running between 4 and 10 April were first dose clinics for young people aged between five and 11.

READ MORE: Hospitalisations fall as 5364 people test positive

Dr Calvert said: "We're continuing to work with the national appointing team in order to resolve this issue around incorrect appointments and ensure that the situation is not repeated.

"Everyone who has been provided a rescheduled appointment for this week should now be being contacted directly in order to see this addressed - and being provided with the next available correct slot."

He said investigations were still ongoing to establish how people were able to reschedule their appointments for clinics which were not being held.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon told to 'give up control' of remaining Covid rules ahead of update

"People have been hugely receptive to the Covid vaccination programme in Dumfries and Galloway, and the uptake has undoubtedly played a massive role in helping to prevent the worst possible effects of the virus among most people," he said.

"The last thing we want to do is let anyone down, and our vaccination teams are heartfelt in this expression of apology."