So, the brunch favourite is good for your heart. But how else can you eat it?
Eating two or more servings of avocado every week reduces the risk of heart disease by a fifth, according to a new study from the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAMA).
The research, which looked at the diets of more than 110,000 people, found eating one of the green fruits a week (the equivalent of two servings) appears to slash the risks of coronary heart disease by 21% compared to people who do not eat avocado.
Aside from being delicious, avocados also contain dietary fibre, healthy monounsaturated fats and other key vitamins and minerals, including magnesium and vitamins C, E, and K.
Dr Lorena Pacheco, lead author from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston, US, says: "Our study provides further evidence that the intake of plant-sourced unsaturated fats can improve diet quality and is an important component in cardiovascular disease prevention."
Here are eight ways to get more avocado - without a slice of toast in sight.
1. In your favourite green smoothie bowl
Smoothie bowls may be less trendy now than they were five years ago, but they still remain a popular breakfast option, particularly in the spring and summer. Adding avocado to your blender will help you thicken your bowl, particularly if you also use frozen bananas. Mix blueberries, spinach and raspberries for a sweet and tangy start to the day.
2. As a tasty guacamole
Guacamole has it's roots in Central America. In Mexico, avocados grow in abundance, and the Aztecs were said to eat it combined with spices. These days, the tasty dip is more often used to top popular Tex Mex dishes like enchiladas and nachos.
However, if made simply and fresh at home (by mashing up ripe avocadoes with garlic, lime, black pepper and chilies) guacamole with tortilla chips or crudites makes an excellent snack and is an easy way to get those vital vitamins in.
3. In a creamy pasta sauce
Yep, a creamy pasta without the cream. Adding avocado to a blender with tasty ingredients like basil, chilli, lemon juice and black pepper, and combining until a creamy sauce will make an easy topping for your pasta of choice. Add a little bit of Grana Padano and you have a quick and healthy midweek meal.
4. In a chocolate mousse
You read that right. Avocado makes a great substitute for eggs in a chocolate mousse - which can make an indulgent pudding vegan. You can't taste the avocado when it is paired with high cocoa dark chocolate and some of your favourite dairy-free milk. This dessert is a lush final course for a dinner party and can be made in under ten minutes, because it turns out that avocados and blenders go hand in hand.
5. Stuff them
You may be used to stuffing a pepper, a sweet potato or a mushroom, but you can also stuff an avocado. Take out the stone (carefully - apparently injuries from removing them are on the rise), and add couscous, rice, beans, cheese, cooked prawns, whatever you like.
5. In banana muffins
Because it's high in fat, thick and creamy, avocado is a great addition to a muffin, particularly with banana. It'll make an excellent breakfast or snack and paired with chocolate chips is a sure-fire hit with kids and grown ups alike. No need for butter and oil, the avocado is doing all the work.
7. Bake them
A great alternative brunch to the usual avocado toast (delicious but becoming rather overdone). Take the stone out of your avocado, crack an egg in the hole, top with cheese or herbs and bake it. This will be delicious with a hollandaise sauce and some sourdough or a zesty Pico de Gallo (Mexican tomato salsa).
8. Drink them
In the 19th century, French colonisers brought the avocado to Thailand and it can be seen on menus now in a very sweet capacity. Sinh To Bo is a cold drink, much like a milkshake, made with condensed milk, coconut milk and ice. It has a beautiful green colour, milkshake-like texture and a nutty taste. The name translates to 'butter fruit smoothie' and is a very accurate description.
The bad news is that avocados are on the more expensive end of fruit and veg items. Prices have reported just surged to a 24-year high, a rise that has been put down to inflation pressures and Covid-related supply problems in Mexico, as reported in the Daily Mail.
But if you want to get your hands on them at a slightly lower cost, check out the reduced aisle in your local supermarket for those on the turn (perfect for throwing in a blender).
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here