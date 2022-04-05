Traffic on a popular motorway has been brought to a standstill due to an overturned lorry. 

The southbound lanes of the M74 are shut between junctions 10 and 11 in Lanarkshire, after emergency services were called to the incident after 1.30pm.

There is no information on any injuries. 

Images shared on social media showed the lorry on its side. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of an overturned lorry on the M74 southbound between junctions 10 and 11 shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday, 5 April.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene and the road is currently blocked."

More follows. 