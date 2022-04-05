CULTURE Secretary Nadine Dorries is ready to sign Channel 4's death warrant by sending it down the road to privatisation.

You would have thought that by this time the penny would have dropped that privatisation is the equivalent of selling off the family silver when times are hard.

Margaret Thatcher would no doubt be horrified by this projected sale of what was her iconic flagship to show that a public service broadcasting company could be both self-sustaining and innovative in providing a platform for small enterprising production companies, which Channel 4 has done in spades since 1982.

What we are witnessing is further proof that the current Westminster Government knows the price of everything but the value of nothing.

The £1 billion expected from the sale will be used up in no time while Channel 4 will be lost to the nation, its character having been emasculated.

You have to wonder what the Government will put up for sale next, pleading poverty with eyes brimming with crocodile tears.

The impact of the Ukrainian conflict, the cost of living crisis, rising inflation and the loss of business brought about by Brexit will provide the plausible excuses for downsizing the state. That makes our economic future and the level of provision of public services look distinctly bleak.

If this Government wins the next election, that is what we can look forward to from Rishi Sunak, who is desperate to inflict austerity upon the UK to stabilise our finances. The projected sale of Channel 4 is but the first shot in that economic war.

Denis Bruce, Bishopbriggs.

BLAME THATCHER, NOT SCARGILL

I HAVE to take issue with Sandy Gemmill's sweeping statement that Arthur Scargill destroyed the coal industry in Britain (Letters, April 4). The author of the downfall of the British coal industry was one Margaret Thatcher. She never forgave the miners for bringing down the Conservative government led by Ted Heath and was determined to exact her revenge.

She ensured that there were huge stockpiles of coal and used members of the security services as agents provocateurs to infiltrate the union and incite Arthur Scargill to call the miners out on strike. She used the police and security services to trump up false charges against striking miners and their leaders and utilised violent conflict to turn public opinion firmly against the miners. The reverberations of this act of state-sponsored terrorism echo in today's deregulated employment market with its zero hours contracts, lack of job security (P&O being a prime example) and toothless unions. Does anyone really believe that this Conservative Government will introduce any legislation to protect jobs? I have my doubts.

Pauline Campbell, Paisley.

TUNNEL IDEA IS A NON-STARTER

ALISTER Jack's comments on the proposed Irish tunnel (“Self-driving cars ‘could still see Boris tunnel link become reality’”, The Herald, April 4) were posted too late for April Fool's Day. The suggestion that a tunnel may be feasible at a later date to suit future-tech self-drive cars is ludicrous. The tunnel should be for rail traffic, leaving it as a multi-purpose unit suitable for the transport of goods and vehicles on carriages, as is the case with the Channel Tunnel.

Personally, I still think a tunnel, or even a bridge, is a non-starter on cost and practicalities. Money would be far better spent on upgrading the existing road infrastructure leading to Cairnryan from the north and the east/south.

George Dale, Beith.

A DIM VIEW OF THE COUNCIL

I AGREE wholeheartedly with George Moore's assessment of Glasgow City Council's neglect of our city's cleanliness (Letters, April 5).

My own gripe stems from the fact that I reported local street lighting switched on 24 hours a day on March 4 and, as of today, April 5, there has been no change. In this age of rocketing energy prices, surely even the most inept authority should address such an issue as a priority and not continue to hide behind Covid-related staffing issues.

John O'Kane, Glasgow.

LIFE'S TOO SHORT FOR SURVEYS

I ENJOYED Thelma Edwards' letter (April 2) on her encounters with sundry call centre operatives. Likewise I found it disconcerting addressing an artificial intelligence voice asking me questions, especially when it got to the point where it was asking me to speak more clearly so it could understand my reason for calling, which I did in a very slow monotone. But the voice became impatient and announced it was transferring my call, saying I may have to wait four or five minutes. It was Scottish Gas I was calling, a misnomer if ever there was one.

After four minutes of listening to marketing speech, I was connected to a fellow human, who handled my inquiry expeditiously. Immediately on ending my call Scottish Gas called back and an automated caller requested my co-operation in completing a survey on my recent phone call. I decided life’s too short.

Willie Maley, Ayr.

CHURCHILLIAN WISDOM

BRIAN McGeachan ("Golf? Is there ever an excuse?, The Herald, April 5) says he seldom quotes Churchill. Perhaps just as well, since his attribution of the "golf is a good walk spoiled" quote to Churchill is well wide of the mark. There is a long and complex story about its genesis that Google will assist in finding, for anyone who badly wants to.

However, although I seldom quote Churchill myself, it seems he did say "golf is a game whose aim is to hit a very small ball into an ever smaller hole, with weapons singularly ill-designed for the purpose" which is perhaps equally disparaging but nowhere near as pithy.

Dr David Syme, Killin.

* IT is sad to see author and playwright Brian McGeachan, a mere whippersnapper only nudging the foothills of middle age, dismissing and denigrating the demanding, character-forming, and occasionally rewarding, sport of golf.

My golfing friend grafted away on the course well into his eighties, despite one time responding to my comment “It’s the testosterone. We try to hit it too hard,” with a plaintive admission, “I don’t have any”.

And not a motorised buggy in sight. That’s the spirit. Give it a try.

R Russell Smith, Largs.