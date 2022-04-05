Police in Glasgow are appealing for witnesses after a glass bottle was thrown onto the pitch at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday during the Rangers v Celtic game.
During half-time of the Old Firm match between 12.45pm and 1pm, a glass bottle was thrown from the Copland Road Stand onto the pitch.
Broken glass from the bottle was subsequently found in front of the goal posts and the second half was delayed in order for this to be cleared.
Officers are now urging anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward.
Inspector Brian Fraser, of Greater Glasgow’s Divisional Violence Reduction Unit, said: “Luckily no-one was hurt as a result of this incident, however, it could have caused serious injury.
“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the bottle being thrown or who has any information about the incident to please get in touch.
“Anyone with any information which could assist our investigation should call police via 101, quoting incident 0892 of 3 April.”
