A pensioner who almost died eating a Scottish morning roll has thanked paramedics for saving his life.

Terry Hanson, 71, was visiting friends in Edinburgh when a morning roll he had for breakfast led to an allergic reaction during a walk in Newhailes.

The 71-year-old from of Blaydon, Tyne and Wear fell ill around 2pm on November 13 last year.

He began to suffer from anaphylaxis and lost consciousness, before a group of cyclists came to their assistance.

One of the cyclists called an ambulance while Mrs Hanson administered an EpiPen.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and discharged at 3am the following morning.

Mr Hanson said: "We were visiting friends. I had breakfast, and I foolishly had a Scottish morning roll, even though I knew I had an allergy to wheat flour.

"Everything was okay until I started walking and the times I’ve had anaphylaxis in the past, it’s always been associated with eating wheat flour and then exercising afterwards, so it was just totally the wrong thing to do.”

His wife added: "I noticed he was very pale and just didn’t look right.

"He kind of staggered to a bridge. After a few minutes, he totally lost consciousness.

"The ambulance arrived very, very quickly and just in time to save my husband's life.

“I am in no doubt that his life was saved by the swift actions of the ambulance staff and I would like to pass on our sincerest thanks and gratitude to them - I hope they realise how incredible they all are."

Mr Hanson thanked the crew that saved his life adding he was certain he "would not have made it if not for them".