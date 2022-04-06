If you’re looking to make investments that outpace the broader financial markets, you might consider adding some penny stocks to your portfolio.

This guide aims to clear the mist by analysing some of the best penny stocks to buy now for 2022.

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now to Beat the Market

Some of the best penny stocks to buy now for your portfolio are those outlined below.

Lucky Block - One of the Best-Performing Assets of 2022 Sunworks - Top Penny Stock for Exposure to Solar Energy Gevo - Growing Penny Stock Involved in Renewable Biofuels and Chemicals Toughbuilt Industries - Cheap Penny Stock to Buy Boxlight - Promising Penny Stock Offering Interactive Software Solutions

Read on to find out why we prefer the above penny stocks for 2022.

A Closer Look at some of the Best Penny Stocks to Invest in 2022

When searching for the best penny stocks to buy now for 2022, consider the five companies analysed below.

1. Lucky Block - One of the Best-Performing Assets of 2022

Lucky Block is a blockchain-based project that was first created in late 2021. The overarching objective of this project is to revolutionise the global lottery industry through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts.

And, although Lucky Block isn’t a traditional penny stock, the asset carries many of the same characteristics. At the forefront of this is the fact that Lucky Block has generated significant growth for early investors, with growth levels far outweighing the market average.

For instance, Lucky Block was initially available to buy for just $0.00015 per token during its presale launch - which was concluded in January 2022. Since then, the project has hit all-time highs of over $0.009 per token, making it the best cheap cryptocurrency to buy in 2022.

And as such, in just under one month of trading, Lucky Block has increased in value by nearly 6,000%. Moreover, in line with the wider markets, Lucky Block has since entered a temporary correction, with the token available to buy at just over $0.007 as of writing.

This gives you the opportunity to enter the market at a slight discount. Crucially, Lucky Block has a wave of centralised exchange listing applications pending, and its proprietary lottery app is due for TestNet launch in March 2022.

2. Sunworks - Top Penny Stock for Exposure to Solar Energy

Sunworks is one of the best penny stocks to watch this year if you’re looking to gain exposure to an undervalued solar energy company. As of writing, you can invest in Sunworks at just over $2 per token, which translates into a market capitalisation of just under $60 million.

As such, the upside potential on this penny stock could be huge. In terms of recent performance, Sunworks stocks have taken a major beating over the prior year, with the shares witnessing a loss of over 85%.

However, this does give you a superb opportunity to invest at a highly favourable entry price. All in all, Sunworks is one of the best penny stocks to buy now for value investors.

3. Gevo - Growing Penny Stock Involved in Renewable Biofuels and Chemicals

If you’re looking to gain exposure to renewable biofuels and chemicals, Gevo could be one of the best penny stocks in 2022 for this purpose. Founded as recently as 2005, this US-based company specialises in generating green energy from a variety of clean sources.

Listed on the NASDAQ with a market capitalisation of just over $600 million as of writing, you can invest in Gevo at a highly favourable entry price. This is because, at current prices of just over $3 per share, you can make a purchase at 72% less than it was trading for 12 months ago.

In fact, should this popular penny stock regain its prior 52-week high of $12.99 per share, this would require an upside of over 300%.

4. Toughbuilt Industries - Cheap Penny Stock to Buy

With the shares trading at just $0.17 each on the NASDAQ as of writing, Toughbuilt Industries is one of the best penny stocks to buy now on the cheap. In other words, with an investment of just $100, you can grab yourself over 588 shares at this price point.

In terms of its business model, Toughbuilt Industries is a US-based construction and home improvement product specialist with a global presence. Launched as recently as 2012, this growing penny stock carries a market capitalisation of just $21 million as of writing.

As such, it's one of the most promising stocks to keep an eye on this year. We should, however, note that like most penny stocks - Toughbuilt Industries shares are highly volatile. For instance, over the prior 52 weeks, the stocks have witnessed highs and lows of $1.45 and $0.15.

5. Boxlight - Promising Penny Stock Offering Interactive Software Solutions

Founded in 2014, Boxlight is a US-based tech-centric company that specialises in interactive software solutions that focus on educational and business settings.

The stock was listed on the NASDAQ in late 2017 and as of writing, is carrying a market capitalisation of just under $80 million. This minute valuation means that Boxlight is one of the best penny stocks to buy now for growth potential.

Over the prior 12 months, Boxlight shares have suffered a major loss of 61% in response to the pandemic. However, with life slowly but surely returning to some sort of norm, Boxlight stocks represent a bargain at current pricing levels.

How to Buy the Stocks with the Most Potential

The best stocks to invest in 2022 can be accessed via an online broker or exchange.

Follow the mini-walkthroughs below to purchase your chosen asset.

How to Buy Lucky Block

To buy Lucky Block tokens today - you can complete your investment via the popular exchange Pancakeswap.

Step 1: Download Trust Wallet : The Lucky Block token is a digital asset that needs to be stored in a cryptocurrency wallet. For this purpose, Trust Wallet is the best option in the market.

: The Lucky Block token is a digital asset that needs to be stored in a cryptocurrency wallet. For this purpose, Trust Wallet is the best option in the market. Step 2: Buy BNB : You need BNB tokens to buy Lucky Block. Fortunately, you can obtain BNB via the Trust Wallet app with a debit or credit card. If you already have BNB stored elsewhere, you can transfer the tokens over to Trust Wallet.

: You need BNB tokens to buy Lucky Block. Fortunately, you can obtain BNB via the Trust Wallet app with a debit or credit card. If you already have BNB stored elsewhere, you can transfer the tokens over to Trust Wallet. Step 3: Connect to Pancakeswap : At the bottom of the Trust Wallet app, click on ‘DApps’. Then, click on ‘Pancakeswap’.

: At the bottom of the Trust Wallet app, click on ‘DApps’. Then, click on ‘Pancakeswap’. Step 4: Set up Order : Select ‘BNB’ as your preferred payment currency. Next, for the currency you wish to buy, paste in the Lucky Block contract address. You can get this from the Lucky Block Telegram group.

: Select ‘BNB’ as your preferred payment currency. Next, for the currency you wish to buy, paste in the Lucky Block contract address. You can get this from the Lucky Block Telegram group. Step 5: Buy Lucky Block: Finally, enter the number of Lucky Block tokens that you want to buy and click on ‘Swap’ to complete your investment.

After your swap is complete, head back to Trust Wallet and click on ‘Add Custom Token’.

Once you paste in the Lucky Block contract address, you will see your newly purchased digital assets. As Lucky Block is listed on CoinMarketCap, Trust Wallet will display the value of your investment in real-time.

How to Buy Stocks on eToro

To buy penny stocks on eToro, follow the walkthrough below:

Step 1: Register : First, register an account on eToro.com.

: First, register an account on eToro.com. Step 2: Deposit Money : Before you can buy penny stocks, you need to deposit at least $10 via a bank wire, ACH, e-wallet, or debit/credit card.

: Before you can buy penny stocks, you need to deposit at least $10 via a bank wire, ACH, e-wallet, or debit/credit card. Step 3: Search for Penny Stock : Use the search bar to locate the penny stock that you want to buy. Then, click on the ‘Trade’ button.

: Use the search bar to locate the penny stock that you want to buy. Then, click on the ‘Trade’ button. Step 4: Buy Penny Stocks: Enter your stake in the ‘Amount’ field from $10 and confirm your penny stock investment.

Some of the best stocks to buy now from within the penny share space have been analysed in this article.

To buy your chosen penny stocks today without paying any commission - head over to the eToro website to get started with just $10.

