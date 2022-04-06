A WOMAN and a number of young children were taken to hospital after a fire in Dunfermline on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to a property in Frederick Crescent in the early hours.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “We were called around 3.30am on Wednesday, 6 April, to a report of a fire at a property in Frederick Crescent, Dunfermline.
“A 31-year-old woman and several children were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson statement said four people were handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.
“We were alerted at 3.23am on Wednesday 6 April to reports of a fire affecting a building in Frederick Crescent, Dunfermline," said the spokesperson.
“Operations control immediately mobilised four fire engines and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire.
"Four casualties were handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and taken to hospital.
“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”
