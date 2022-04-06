Travellers are being advised to avoid relying on trains over the Easter weekend ahead of an expected strike.
Industrial action is set to cause significant disruption to train services into Scotland and across the north of England.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will strike on April 16 and 17.
TransPennine Express is recommending people avoid travelling by rail altogether.
READ MORE: Revealed: Proposals to open 51 new railway stations aross Scotland
Customer experience director Kathryn O'Brien said: "Easter is such a special time for many, with people making plans to see family or friends, or to enjoy a day out or trip away.
“Sadly, strike action by RMT means there will be major disruption to our services over the bank holiday weekend, and we are recommending people avoid travel on Easter Saturday and Sunday."
The rail operator warned football fans the "major disruption" is likely to impact anyone travelling to the Manchester City v Liverpool FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.
Ms O'Brien added: "With major events including the Manchester City v Liverpool FA Cup semi-final planned to take place over the affected dates, we are urging people to plan ahead and seek alternative transport.”
Further strikes are expected to take place on Sundays from April 10 up until June 5.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment