P&O Ferries has announced it is preparing to restart sailings “from this weekend” on routes suspended since it sacked nearly 800 seafarers.
The firm revealed plans to resume operations for four of its ships.
It has been prevented from running all but one of its vessels since it announced widespread redundancies on March 17.
The company sparked outrage by replacing its crews with cheaper agency workers, without notice.
A spokesman for the firm said: “From this weekend, P&O Ferries are getting ready to resume services across a number of vital routes.
“P&O has been working closely with regulators to ensure our ships are safe to sail.
“P&O is looking forward to welcoming back vital services and we expect to have two of our vessels ready to sail on the Dover/Calais route by next week, subject to regulatory sign-off, namely both the Pride of Kent and Spirit of Britain between Dover/Calais.
“P&O are also expecting to be able to sail both the European Causeway, which runs between Larne and Cairnryan, and the Pride of Hull, which runs services between Hull and Rotterdam.”
He added: “We thank our customers for their patience during this time and we apologise to those customers whose journeys have been cancelled and disrupted.”
The announcement comes as a former P&O Ferries chef is reportedly suing the company for unfair dismissal, racial discrimination and harassment.
The BBC reported that John Lansdown has filed a tribunal claim against the firm and its chief executive, and is seeking financial compensation and exemplary damages of up to £76 million.
P&O Ferries said its job cuts were “categorically not based on race or the nationality of the staff involved”, in a statement carried by the broadcaster.
Mr Lansdown said the action was about the “bigger picture”.
“This is not just about me. Seven hundred and ninety nine of my seafaring family have lost their livelihoods, their way of life, their homes for half the year,” he told the BBC.
Criminal and civil investigations have also been launched into P&O Ferries’ move.
Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said on April 1 that the Insolvency Service had started “formal criminal and civil investigations”.
The Insolvency Service said: “Following its inquiries, the Insolvency Service has commenced formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.
“As these are ongoing investigations, no further comment or information can be provided at this time.”
P&O Ferries chief executive, Peter Hebblethwaite, told a joint hearing of the Commons’ business and transport committees that his company broke the law by not consulting with trade unions before sacking workers.
