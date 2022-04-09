Forth Lines

9-24 April. Free. John Hope Gateway, Royal Botanic Garden, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5NZ.

Explore the shoreline of the Firth of Forth, right, through the eyes of those who live and work there. This impressive exhibition uses artwork to celebrate Scotland’s coastal environment and the wildlife it supports. Over the past year, people from across Edinburgh, Fife and East Lothian have come together to create an illustrated story through 184 pieces of crafted calico, with each square relating to a specific square of coastline. The overall vision expresses the unique natural and cultural heritage of the area.

www.rbge.org.uk/

Rhododendrons: Riddle, Obsession, Threat

9 April-5 June. Free. Inverleith House Gallery, Royal Botanic Gardens, Edinburgh, EH3 5LP.

This exhibition is focused

around the vibrant, fascinating rhododendron flower. A combination of work from artists, botanical experts and data scientists showcases the fascinating story of this often misunderstood plant. The works include special commissions

including a new

wall work from contemporary artist Alison Turnbull as well as pieces from many other exciting artists.

https://www.rbge.org.uk/

Workshop: Selected works from the EP Archive

9 April-26 June. Free. Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, 1 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP.

This new exhibition from Edinburgh Printmakers showcases rarely seen works alongside archival objects from the gallery. Focusing on the late 1970s onwards, the exhibition focuses on three themes spanning across three of the Printmaker’s galleries. There are prints from Eduardo Palozzi, Graham Fagen, Rachel Maclean and many others. Visitors will also have the opportunity to see some of the gallery’s archive items such as a lithography stone used by John Byrne as part of his 2014 print Moonstruck.

https://edinburghprintmakers.co.uk/

Seeing the Invisible

April-August 2022. Free. Royal Botanic Garden, Arboretum Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5NZ.

The first exhibition of its kind has been developed through a collaboration between botanical gardens and art institutions from across the globe. Initiated by the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens and Outset Contemporary Art Fund, the exhibition is on show simultaneously in 12 gardens across the world. It features 13 augmented reality works from a variety of artists and is sure to be an interesting and visually appealing exhibit.

https://www.rbge.org.uk/

Edinburgh Science Festival: Elemental

9-24 April. Entry from £3. Summerhall, Edinburgh, EH9 1PL.

Discover and interact with the elements as part of this multi-sensory exhibition combining digital, alchemy and science. Visitors can experience how a limited number of elements can combine to create the infinite variety of the universe.

https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk/

Easter Exhibition

12 April-10 May. Free. Six Foot Gallery, Pentagon Business Centre, Washington Street, Glasgow, G3 8AZ.

Six Foot Gallery’s Easter exhibition brings together artworks from a range of artists. Some of the works include paintings, photographs and even jewellery. Six Foot Gallery is an alternative art and design space, providing a space for artists in Glasgow.

https://sixfootgallery.co.uk/

The Pub

9-30 April. Free. Scotland Art Galleries, 193 Bath Street, Glasgow, G2 4HU.

Drawing inspiration from the cosy and comforting pub – a place to spend hours chatting, laughing and catching up with friends and family. Scotland Art Gallery’s artists have created a collection of original artworks paying homage to their personal memories and favourite aspects of the pub.

https://sixfootgallery.co.uk/

Petticoats and Pinnacles: Scotland’s pioneering mountain women

9 April-28 May. Free. National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1EW.

For centuries the Scottish hills have provided inspiration and solace to women from all walks of life, from dairymaids to young explorers; their stories still provide inspiration to this day. This exhibition tells the stories of these women through books, journals, diaries, letters, as well as photos, films and even some of their equipment.

https://www.nls.uk/exhibitions/

‘The Heart of Mid-Lothian’ comics

9 April-14 May. Free. National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1EW.

First year students from Edinburgh’s College of Art took a scene from Sir Walter Scott’s The Heart of Mid-Lothian and used their expertise to transform it into a comic book page. Each illustration is accompanied by a brief description or quote from the relevant scene and makes for fascinating viewing.

https://www.nls.uk/

Moorcroft Pottery Events

15-17 April. Free. Luss and Glasgow, see event website for details.

The world famous Moorcroft art pottery events hit Scotland this weekend. The first is at Luss in the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel. Head along to see a variety of Moorcroft and get the chance to meet a Moorcroft designer who will be doing some design demonstrations. In Glasgow, go to the Willow on Sauchiehall Street where art director Elise Adams will unveil the Moorcroft collection, Let Glasgow Flourish.

https://www.moorcroft.com/events

Charlotte Cohen