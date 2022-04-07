AN unusual number of hepatitis cases have been detected in young children across Scotland's central belt.
Public Health Scotland issued a warning after 11 cases of liver inflammation were identified in a short period of time.
All of the 11 cases were among children between one and five years old who have required hospital treatment with most of them presenting symptoms from March.
Four Scottish health boards have seen cases so far, including NHS Lanarkshire, Tayside, Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Fife.
Each year around seven to eight cases of non A to E hepatitis are found in children in Scotland who have no other underlying diagnoses.
The national public health body warned that the circumstances of the cases are "unusual and requires further investigation" due to the severity of illness, the geographical spread and the short time span over which they occurred.
There is no clear connection between the cases as of yet and there is no clear cause.
Director of public health for the body Dr Nicholas Phin said: "If you have a child who is showing signs of jaundice, where the skin has a yellow tinge and is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes, then parents should contact their GP or other Health Care professional.
"We are continuing to investigate these cases and will provide further updates as and when they are available.”
Public Health Scotland is working with other agencies across the UK to investigate the cases.
