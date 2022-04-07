A paraglider and a plane avoided a collision due to "luck more than judgement" when their flight paths almost converged near Glencoe, the paragliding body claims.

A Cessna 152 aircraft was flying east along the mountain resort on August 25, 2021 when the pilot spotted the paraglider at a similar height.

The incident took place shortly after 6pm with the paraglider stating they heard the aircraft before seeing it.

In an Airprox report, the paraglider claimed to only have noticed the aircraft mere seconds before it crossed in front of them.

They claim that despite good visibility a low, strong sun made it difficult to see to the west.

The British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (BHPA) described the distance between the two aircraft as "worryingly small".

Commenting on the incident during the Airprox investigation the body said: "The paraglider pilot was using their hearing and eyesight to eventually spot the Cessna, but with the amount of time left (3secs) until a potential mid-air collision, and a paraglider's limited speed and manoeuvrability, they were acutely aware that they would probably not have been able to prevent a collision."

It added that the limited time of around three second would have impaired the paraglider's ability to prevent a collision.

However, the aircraft pilot deemed the risk of collision as low despite the paraglider indicating they thought it was high.

The Airprox report noted that the Cessna pilot could not provide a GPS log file leaving the board with no data on the aircraft's position.

Ultimately, since the pilot was able to see the paraglider and due to the "superior manoeuvrability of the C152", the report did not believe there was a risk of collision.

Nevertheless, it was agreed the safety of those involved was compromised by the incident.

"Considering the superior manoeuvrability of the C152 and the pilot reporting being visual with the paraglider, the Board concluded that there had been no risk of collision but that safety had been reduced," the report reads.