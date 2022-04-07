Scotland's most popular baby names for children born during 2021 have been announced - and an interactive app can tell you how popular your name is in the country.

The figures, published by the National Records of Scotland (NRS), reveal a new most popular name for baby girls, while there has been no change in the current top baby boy name in the country.

Carson has seen the largest increase in the top 100 boys names in 2021, rising 42 places to 83rd, while Struan has jumped 37 places and Myles is up by 35.

For girls, Lyla shot up 56 places in the top 100 to 74th overall, while Blake rose 46 places and Rowan 41.

Jack is the most popular name for baby boys for the 14th year in a row, followed by Noah and Leo.

But for girls, Olivia overtook Isla to top the popularity list for the first time.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services at NRS, said: “Beneath the headline figures the long term trend is for more names to be used each year, including some names only given to one baby in 2021.

“Almost 12 per cent of baby girls were given a name that no other girl was registered with in 2021.

"Almost 9 per cent of boys had unique names for births last year.

"Together with the growing range of names being used this means it’s far less common for children to share their name with their classmates than it was for their parents or grandparents.”

To check out the interactive app visit scotland.shinyapps.io/nrs-baby-names/

The full data on baby names in Scotland can be found by clicking here.