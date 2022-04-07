Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in the west end of Glasgow.

Police said two males, aged 8 and 16, have been arrested folowing the incident at the skate park in Kelvingrove Park around 9pm on Monday, 4 April, 2022.

Two girls, aged 17 and 18, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment afterwards.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The 18-year-old man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday, 8 April and the 16-year-old at a later date.