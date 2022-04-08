A man has been arrested and charged after a glass bottle was thrown onto the pitch at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday during the Rangers v Celtic game.

During half-time of the Old Firm match between 12.45pm and 1pm, a glass bottle was thrown from the Copland Road Stand onto the pitch.

One man sustained injuries as a result of the incident and required treatment.

Broken glass from the bottle was subsequently found in front of the goal posts and the second half was delayed in order for this to be cleared.

Police have now confirmed that a 32-year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident where a bottle was thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow during the Rangers v Celtic match on Sunday, 3 April, 2022.

“The 32-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 11 April, 2022.”

 