Streets cleared and traffic was slowed as a prolonged hailstorm hit Glasgow.
Ice chips pelted pavements for around 45 minutes as the wintry blast, caused by a cold front moving in from the north east, replaced clear and sunny skies.
The hail on Glasgow’s southside and the city centre was preceded by snow and sleet around the Bellahouston area, while the city’s Shawlands and Langside areas were also affected.
Chilly conditions struck around 3pm and lasted for an hour on Friday afternoon.
The Meet Office said that cold weather was being driven in by a band of low pressure, delivering unsettled conditions across the central belt.
The weather is predicted to improve in the coming days and into next week, although it will take a while to warm up.
A Met Office forecaster said: “The weather will clear but temperatures will stay low and we can expect to see a few chilly nights with some ground frost.
“Into Saturday and Sunday it should be cloudy, but not raining, and temperatures will improve slowly as the week goes on.
“We should still see some light rain but the weather will get warmer and drier by the end of the week”
The Met Office announced a yellow ice weather warning for northern Scotland from 10pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.
Ice was expected to mean longer travel times for drivers and rail passengers.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here