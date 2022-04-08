Streets cleared and traffic was slowed as a prolonged hailstorm hit Glasgow.

Ice chips pelted pavements for around 45 minutes as the wintry blast, caused by a cold front moving in from the north east, replaced clear and sunny skies.

The hail on Glasgow’s southside and the city centre was preceded by snow and sleet around the Bellahouston area, while the city’s Shawlands and Langside areas were also affected.

Chilly conditions struck around 3pm and lasted for an hour on Friday afternoon.

The Meet Office said that cold weather was being driven in by a band of low pressure, delivering unsettled conditions across the central belt.

The weather is predicted to improve in the coming days and into next week, although it will take a while to warm up.

A Met Office forecaster said: “The weather will clear but temperatures will stay low and we can expect to see a few chilly nights with some ground frost.

“Into Saturday and Sunday it should be cloudy, but not raining, and temperatures will improve slowly as the week goes on.

“We should still see some light rain but the weather will get warmer and drier by the end of the week”

The Met Office announced a yellow ice weather warning for northern Scotland from 10pm on Thursday until 9am on Friday.

Ice was expected to mean longer travel times for drivers and rail passengers.