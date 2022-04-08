BOOKER prize winner Douglas Stuart is working on a TV adaptation of his award-winning novel Shuggie Bain. In an interview in The Herald Magazine tomorrow, he revealed that he is writing the script for the eight-part series himself.

Stuart revealed he is working with A24,the production company behind the HBO TV series Euphoria.

"I did a lot of soul searching when they asked me to do it," Stuart told The Herald Magazine. “I was a bit reluctant to be honest, to spend more time with Shuggie and Agnes after 12 years carrying them inside me.

“But I was thinking about how important telly was to me and still is today." He hopes the TV series, which is still only in development, might reach people who would never pick up a novel.

Stuart's new book, Young Mungo, is published next week. The story of a young gay couple in Glasgow's east end, it tackles sexual abuse and sectarianism. In his cover interview for The Herald Magazine Stuart talks about his own experiences of tribalism growing up in Glasgow.