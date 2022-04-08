Will Smith has been banned from all Academy events or programmes for 10 years following his “unprecedented” behaviour at the 94th Academy Awards.

Academy president David Rubin acknowledged the organisation “fell short” in its response to the incident and hoped the decision would “begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted”.

The measures come in response to Smith’s now infamous behaviour at the ceremony on March 27, during which he took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock.

The incident occurred after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her hair loss as a result of the medical condition alopecia.Mr Rubin said Smith’s “unacceptable and harmful behaviour” on stage had “overshadowed” the ceremony.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Rubin said in the statement put out online.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry.

“This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

Smith returned to the stage shortly after the incident to collect the gong for best actor for his performance in King Richard, his first Academy award.