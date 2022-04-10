An annual American event which showcases the best of Scottish heritage and culture culminated in a parade led by Doctor Who star Karen Gillan on Saturday.

Tartan Week, which takes place in New York City and is now in its 24th year, returned this week following a two-year hiatus due to Covid restrictions.

The award-winning actress was named as Grand Marshal of the 2022 New York Tartan Day Parade in January, and yesterday was at the helm of the parade followed by a lively procession of Pipe & Drum bands, Highland dancers, Scottish family clans, Shetlander Vikings and more.

The event forms part of wider Tartan Week celebrations in Canada and the USA this week recognising the strong historical and cultural ties with Scotland.

The annual celebration of Scottish heritage and culture brings together a rich tapestry of participants along with many thousands of spectators.

This year’s celebrations have seen a variety of Scottish-themed events held across New York city throughout the week in the lead up to Saturday’s parade.

New Yorkers were treated to a taste of Scotland at the Tartan Day Takeaway event on Wednesday, hosted by famed Scottish chef Tony Singh.

Hosted next to Madison Square Park in Manhattan, the pop-up food truck’s menu, inspired by Tony Singh’s Scottish Sikh heritage, featured Punjabi Salmon Tacos, Kheer with Islay Whisky Sweet Mango, washed down with Scotland’s ‘other national drink’ Irn Bru.

The Tartan Day festivities also featured Finlay Wilson, the Kilted Yogi who conducted some fun-filled kilted yoga with passers-by and fuelled by Scottish music.

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland Director of Marketing & Digital, said: “After a two-year break, VisitScotland is thrilled to be back in North America and part of Tartan Week.

“North America is Scotland’s largest international market, and the return of these visitors is vital for the long-term recovery of our valuable tourism and events industry.

“Tartan Week, and creative events such as the Tartan Day Takeaway, are a key part of our work to keep Scotland top of mind and rebuild international demand. It complements our global marketing ‘Scotland is Calling’ campaign - which aims to make Scotland the destination of choice for all visitors in 2022 and beyond - as well as our work with inbound travel trade and airline partners to secure the return of direct routes.

“We know there is pent-up demand for travel and hope North America has enjoyed a flavour of the best Scotland has to offer this week. Scotland is open and our tourism and events industry looks forward to welcoming back visitors.”