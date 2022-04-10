A coastguard helicopter has landed on a Scottish beach as it responds to an ongoing incident.

The rescue helicopter, specialist diving units, ambulance crews and police were seen by people at Kinghorn beach in Fife on Sunday morning.

It is believed the emergency crews were called to the beach at around 10am on Sunday, April 10.

It has since been confirmed that emergency services were responding to a medical incident.

Police Scotland are assisting with the operation.

HM Coastguard and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

 