Over the years, I’ve written some quite detailed columns on finding the perfect match with chocolate, but this year, I thought we could simplify it all a tad.
You see, matching chocolate to wine follows the same rules as matching any dish to a bottle. The golden rule is not to allow the wine to overpower the food, so you wouldn't pair a big bruising old fashioned Zinfandel against milk chocolate.
The other point to remember is that the darker the chocolate, the richer the fruit flavours you want to pair it with because they help counterbalance the bitterness of the cocoa. The choices are a bit more limited for those of you who prefer white chocolate try a German Riesling or a sweet style of rose,,,, Yuk!
Milk chocolate is at home with most of the lighter reds such as Pinot Noir and even some of the richer oaky Chardonnays and Semillons from the New World, but the fun really starts with dark chocolate. Dark chocolate contains a bucket load of complex flavours that take on a whole new sensation when they meet a Cabernet or a Malbec on your palate.
Anyway, it's the chocolate season, so why not crack open a few different styles with friends and give your palate a joyride!
Catherine Marshall ‘On Clay Soils’ Pinot Noir, SA
I rarely over exclaim a wine but in this case, I find it easy to say its one of the finest Pinots you can buy for less than £40. A musty fruity nose leads into a palate of black cherries, soft but evident tannins and a lovely earthy note on the finish. Who needs Burgundy?
www.greatgrog.co.uk £17.99
Bogle Petite Sirah, California
A dark broody wine in the glass which gives away little of its power on the nose. The palate is a fabulous assault of hedgerow fruits and toasty vanilla. What a gorgeous wine for the price.
www.thewinesociety.com £13.95
Follow me on Twitter @gerardfinewine or Instagram @RichardsonsWines
