A STREET in Glasgow's Southside has been closed by emergency crews due to a disturbance.
Calder Street is currently sealed off by police tape, while a fire engine blocks the road to traffic.
At least seven police vehicles, three fire engines and an Incident Response Unit are on the scene.
High-level fencing is secured around the area to prevent public access, while officers stand guard.
A large crowd of people are gathered near the street, as well as Langside Road and Govanhill Library.
One eyewitness said: "I saw two police officers banging on two doors earlier by the Govanhill Baths offices But no one was coming out."
Cops confirmed that they were attending following a report of a disturbance within a property.
They have said that there is no greater risk to the public.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance on Calder Street in Glasgow following a report of a disturbance within a property around 12.05pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
“The incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public.
“Calder Street is closed between Westmoreland Street and Langside Road.”
Cllr Mhairi Hunter tweeted about the incident happening between Langside Road and Victoria Road, encouraging people in the area to avoid it.
Some kind of ongoing incident on Calder St between Langside Rd & Victoria Rd, police have closed the street so please avoid for now.— Mhairi Hunter (@MhairiHunter) April 10, 2022
