P&O Ferries have announced three services a day will resume between Scotland and Northern Ireland after weeks of cancellations.
The company came under fire after 800 employees were sacked without notice to be replaced by cheaper agency workers.
Additionally, the European Causeway boat which is used on the Cairnryan-Larne service was detained over safety concerns in March.
The vessel returned to services on Saturday, with limited services, but it is understood only freight was transported. It was released following an inspection by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
P&O confirmed on Monday that some of their services have resumed sailing and announced three services from both Cairnryan and Larne.
The company had been previously prevented from running all but one of its vessels.
#POCairnryan / #POLarne: Some of our services have now resumed sailing. Please see the current schedule for departures from:— P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) April 11, 2022
Larne: 08:00, 16:00, 23:59
Cairnryan: 04:00, 12:00, 20:00
We look forward to welcoming you on board..
The operator's Dover-Calais service is expected to resume on Thursday, April 14.
However, union bosses have vowed to blockade ports in a continuation of action sparked by the announced redundancies.
Speaking to BBC, regional organiser Gordon Martin confirmed the union will also target the Cairnryan port.
He said: "We will be after you, we will be coming to Cairnryan, Larne, and elsewhere and we will be targeting your supply chain.
"Anybody dealing with P&O - I'll send a clear message to them - whether it be fuel providers, food providers, whatever it may be.
"We will find out who you are and you will be part of our efforts to get proper legislation in place to protect workers."
P&O has been approached for comment.
