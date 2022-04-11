Tesla chief executive Elon Musk will no longer be joining Twitter's board of directors as previously announced, but the billionaire remains the social media platform's largest shareholder.
Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal tweeted the news, which followed a weekend of tweets from Mr Musk suggesting possible changes to Twitter, including making the site advertisement-free. Nearly 90% of Twitter's 2021 revenue came from ads.
"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective on 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he would not be joining the board," Mr Agrawal wrote in a reposted note originally sent to Tesla employees.
"I believe this is for the best."
Mr Agrawal didn't offer an explanation for Mr Musk's apparent decision, although he dropped one major hint.
The Twitter board "believed having Elon as a fiduciary of the company, where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward", he wrote.
Mr Musk posted a few cryptic tweets late on Sunday, including one showing a meme saying, "In all fairness, your honour, my client was in goblin mode," followed by one saying "Explains everything". Another, later tweet was of an emoji with a hand over its mouth.
He now has a 9% stake in Twitter, raising questions about how he might try to reshape the social media platform as Twitter's biggest shareholder.
Mr Musk's 80.5 million Twitter followers make him one of the most popular figures on the platform, rivalling pop stars like Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.
But his prolific tweeting has sometimes got him into trouble, such as when he has used it to promote his business ventures, rally Tesla loyalists, question pandemic measures and pick fights.
In one famous example, Mr Musk apologised to a British cave explorer who alleged the Tesla CEO had branded him a paedophile by referring to him as "pedo guy" in an angry - and subsequently deleted - tweet.
The explorer filed a defamation suit although a Los Angeles jury later cleared Mr Musk.
He has also been locked in a long-running dispute with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over his Twitter activity.
Mr Musk and Tesla in 2018 agreed to pay 40 million dollars in civil fines and for Mr Musk to have his tweets approved by a corporate lawyer after he tweeted about having the money to take Tesla private at 420 dollars per share.
That did not happen but the tweet caused Tesla's stock price to jump. His lawyer has contended that the SEC is infringing on Mr Musk's free speech rights.
Mr Musk has described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has said he does not think Twitter is living up to free speech principles - an opinion shared by followers of Donald Trump and several right-wing political figures who have had their accounts suspended for violating Twitter content rules.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here