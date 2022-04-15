Temperatures across the UK and Ireland are climbing - just in time for the long Easter weekend.

According to forecasts, part of the country could even be warmer than Ibiza - and the Bank Holiday could be a BBQ and sunburn extravaganza, with temperatures potentially reaching 20oC in the southeast of England.

If you're planning a staycation this Easter, don't forget about sun safety. According to Cancer Research UK, a third of Brits are more likely to protect their skin abroad than at home, despite the fact you can still get dangerously sunburnt in the UK.

With the kids off school, it's especially important to ensure the whole family is protected while enjoying the weekend sun - whether you're gardening, partying or just basking in the warmth of a long weekend.

1. Make hats your thing

A hat is one of the best ways to keep heat and sun off your head, ears and neck - particularly as few things are more annoying than a burned hairline.

If you struggle to get your kids to keep a hat on, why not try a style that ties up? Even if you think hats don't suit you - neither does sunburn, so take the plunge and rock a cap or wide-brim hat.

2. Sun cream needs to be everywhere

You may be covering your back, face and shoulders with sun cream, but forgetting some important areas might lead to a painful burns. Make sure you cover everywhere, including often forgotten spots like behind your ears, the back of your neck and the tops of your feet if you are wearing sandals. The skin on our lips can be very sensitive, so you could use a balm containing SPF too.

You might want to consider reapplying sunscreen every few hours, particularly if you're outside all day and sweating. Kevin Troy, founder of Coraline skincare (coralineskincare.com), suggests for kids, use a minimum of SPF 30. He adds: "SPF 50+ is even better to ensure children's skin is as well protected as can be."

3. Opt for waterproof sun cream

While sunscreen is unlikely to be fully waterproof, the ones that claim they are should stay on a lot longer than non-water-resistant alternatives. If you plan on going to the beach, going swimming, or letting your kids play in the sprinkler or paddling pool, waterproof sun cream should help them stay protected a bit longer.

Even if you're not taking a dip, it might offer better protection if you're getting sweaty by working out or sunbathing.

4. SPF in your make-up might not be enough

If you're applying make-up to go to a BBQ or garden party, you might be tempted to skip sunscreen - particularly if your products contain SPF.

However, Troy says: "SPF make-up can potentially make people a little complacent in terms of reapplying sun protection, but it really does depend. To me, it makes more sense to apply your SPF separately and reapply if you will be spending a longer period of time in the sun."

5. Don't forget eye protection

Exposure to the sun can have potentially serious consequences for your eyes, including photokeratitis - which is like sunburn of the corneas.

To keep children safe, why not invest in a pair of wraparound sunglasses so they stay on? Equally, if you or your child spend lots of time in the water, you could think about goggles with UV protection. Adults won't necessarily need wraparound glasses (unless, of course, you want them!) but you might want to wear a pair of sunglasses that blocks between 99 and 100% of UVA and B.