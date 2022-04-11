More than 4000 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Scotland but no further deaths have been reported over the weeked.

Official figures revealed a total of 4266 new cases in the past 24 hours as case numbers drop. 

The number of cases includes both positive lateral flow devices and PCR tests and reinfections.

A total of 12 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 2148 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

This is a significant decrease from the 2252 reported to have been in hospital with the virus on Friday.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,376,628 while 4,098,867 people have now received a second dose.

Meanwhile, 3,460,077 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.