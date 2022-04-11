Lockdown sensation Louis the osprey has returned to Loch Arkaig Pine Forest in Lochaber – settling on a nest with a newly installed camera.
Woodland Trust Scotland has operated a nest camera each summer since 2017, and the footage became a hit during the first pandemic lockdown, clocking up 400,000 views.
But Louis moved to a different nest last year, leaving fans unable to follow his progress, so technicians installed another camera at his most recent home to catch his every move.
Trust spokesman George Anderson said: “Louis landed on nest two this morning and has been busy excavating and rearranging sticks.
“He seems to have very definitely chosen to go with the nest he used for the first time last year. Fingers are now crossed for the return of his mate, Dorcha.”
Since a camera was first set up in 2017, funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, it has gained a substantial fanbase of people following the family life of ospreys Louis and Aila as they raised their six chicks.
But in 2021 only Louis returned, and he eventually followed a new female to another nest in the forest. As a result, the original camera nest lay empty for most of the summer.
Mr Anderson said: “Louis and his new mate Dorcha raised two chicks, so it was a successful year for the ospreys, but a disappointing one for their internet fans.
“We wanted to give ourselves the best odds of seeing a full summer of activity this year, so we fitted a second camera to Louis’ new nest.
“It’s a few kilometres away from his original tree. Depending on osprey activity, we may revert to follow just one of the nests as the season progresses, but if we are lucky and both nests are occupied, we will keep streaming from both.”
In the hours after his return to the nest, Louis’ mate Dorcha also returned to her Loch Arkaig home.
The Trust says that Louis gifted his other half a fish upon her return.
Installing just one camera in the forest is a technical challenge, with no visitor centre nearby with wi-fi and electricity to plug into.
All of the camera kits are powered by solar panels and a signal is beamed across the loch before it enters the Locheilnet system and goes out across the world.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here