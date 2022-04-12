A man who died during an organised scuba dive off the Fife coast has been identified. 

Les Elder, 45, got into difficulty during the dive near Kinghorn beach on Sunday, April 10. 

A rescue helicopter and specialist diving units were called to the incident just before 10am. 

Tributes have now been to the "much loved family man" who sadly died after being recovered from the water. 

His family asked for privacy and released the following statement: “Les was a much loved family man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal according to the usual procedure with sudden deaths. 

 

 

 