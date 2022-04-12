ALMOST 5000 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Scotland and a further 31 people have died after contracting the virus. 

Official figures revealed a total of 4958 new cases in the past 24 hours as case numbers drop. 

The number of cases includes both positive lateral flow devices and PCR tests and reinfections.

A total of 2118 people are currently being treated in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19. 

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,377,460 while 4,099,381 people have now received a second dose.

Meanwhile, 3,461,109 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.