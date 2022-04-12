Multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway station in New York on Tuesday morning and ‘several undetonated devices’ were also found, officials from the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) have said.

The FDNY were called to 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn for a smoke condition at around 8:30am EDT.

Multiple people were found to have been shot and the devices were also discovered, the FDNY said.

Thirteen people were transported to hospitals in the area. 

American news outlet CNN has reported that according to a senior law enforcement official a preliminary investigation shows five people were reported shot and a possible smoke device was detonated at the station. 

A second source told CNN that one person is in critical condition.

The New York Police Department said that according to a preliminary report, a male perpetrator possibly wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest fled the scene.

The force added that people should avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.

 