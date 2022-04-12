The trial of a former SNP MP who is accused of embezzling more than £25,000 has been adjourned for a second day.
Natalie McGarry is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court and on Tuesday sat in the dock as Sheriff Tom Hughes told the 14-strong jury that the hearing would continue on Wednesday.
Throughout the short hearing McGarry was in the dock wearing a surgical facemask, and Sheriff Hughes apologised to the jury that the case was put off.
“All I can ask you to do is please adjourn until tomorrow at 10am, hopefully we should have all witnesses present,” he told the court.
The 40-year-old, who was MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, is charged with embezzling £21,000 between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015 while she was treasurer of Women for Independence.
A second charge accuses her of embezzling £4,661.02 from the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 9, 2014 and August 10 2015.
McGarry, of Clarkston, near Glasgow, denies both charges.
On Monday, Sheriff Hughes told the jury McGarry was unwell and the hearing was put off until Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, the case was delayed until the afternoon.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article