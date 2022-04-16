When It Rains, We Harvest: Cuando Llueve, Cosechamos
16 April - 19 June. Entry Free (with general admission to the museum). The Scottish Fisheries Museum, St Ayles Harbourhead, Anstruther, KY10 3AB.
This exhibition explores how the desert communities of Northern Peru have adapted to the impact of El Nino, the shifting band of warm ocean that is found on the Pacific coast of South America. This blend of archaeological evidence combined with modern day objects from Peruvian fishing communities makes for an interesting and informative exhibition.
https://whenitrains.wp.st-andrews.ac.uk/
Without time, without distance, without mind
16 April - 18 May. Entry Free, An Tobar Argyll Terrace, Tobermory, Isle of Mull, PA75 6PB.
This new exhibition from artist Bobbi Cameron explores her research into the healing potential of sound. This is the first solo exhibition in Scotland for the Glasgow School of Art graduate. Visitors can explore a soundscape that travels throughout the gallery, as well as painted fabrics hanging in the space, guiding the sound. Take the opportunity to listen to your body at the An Tobar and Mull theatre.
https://www.antobarandmulltheatre.co.uk/
Lightly, tendrils
16 April - 21 May. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.
For this exhibition, artists Annalee David and Amanda Thomson examine nature and landscape with their work rooted in their experiences with the landscapes of Scotland and Barbados. The exhibition will be accompanied by Tea Services every Saturday, served in a tea set incorporating porcelain shards found on her family property in Barbados.
https://www.cca-glasgow.com/programme/lightly-tendrils
Barbara Hepworth: Art and Life
16 April - 2 October. Entry from £13. Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art (Modern Two), 73 Belford Road, Edinburgh, EH4 3DS.
The largest ever exhibition of work by Barbara Hepworth, above, to be presented in Scotland has arrived at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art. There will be more than 130 artworks on display, giving visitors a great insight into the life and career of the Yorkshire artist. Some of the works on display include modern abstract carvings, as well as works from her private and public collections.
https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/barbara-hepworth-art-life
Art & Ornament
16-18 April. Entry from £3. Dalkeith Country Park, Dalkeith EH22 2NA.
This exhibition commemorates the legendary Baroque Master, Grinling Gibbons. The exhibition demonstrates the current practices as well as the living legacy of Gibbons’ influence. Over 40 artists are exhibiting their works to complement the marble overmantel in Dalkeith Place.
https://www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/art-ornament-at-dalkeith-palace/
Edinburgh Science Festival: Discovering the Deep
16-24 April. Entry free with admission. Dynamic Earth, 112-116 Holyrood Gait, Edinburgh, EH8 8AS
Explore Dynamic Earth’s brand new gallery examining the wonder of the deep sea. Learn about the pioneers of marine science, including Edinburgh’s Charles Wyville Thomson whose exploration launched the modern science of oceanography. Meet the scientists of today and explore the equipment they use and how it helps us to understand more about the ocean.
https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk/event-details/discovering-the-deep
Edinburgh Science Festival: HMS Challenger Log Exhibition
16-24 April. Entry free with admission. Dynamic Earth, 112-116 Holyrood Gait, Edinburgh, EH8 8AS.
On the 150th anniversary of the Challenger Expedition, explore the amazing discoveries that were made through the original illustrations from the expedition. There will also be original journey reports on display in this new photo exhibition.
https://www.sciencefestival.co.uk/event-details/hms-challenger-log-exhibition
Spring Cleaning
16 April - 15 May. Entry free. Baskwell Arts, 18 Spey Street Lane, Leith, EH7 4PZ.
This exhibition features makers, painters, designers and crafters from a variety of disciplines who are from across Scotland, the UK and Europe. Explore the constraints and joys of domesticity, as well as the explosive female process of new beginnings. Some of the art on display includes ceramics, woodwork, textiles, paintings and jewellery.
https://baskwellarts.co.uk/
Heliotrope by Kate Livingstone
16 April - 6 May. Entry Free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.
This is artist Kate Livingstone’s second exhibition at Upright Gallery. It features her signature pattern-based abstract paintings with a new collection of works on paper and fabric. Livingstone has also explored digitally printed textile work for the first time as part of this exhibition which also includes paper and cardboard compositions.
http://www.uprightgallery.com/
Ghost Signs of Glasgow
16 April - 1 July. Entry free (booking required). Maryhill Burgh Halls, 10-24 Gairbraid Avenue, Glasgow, G20 8YE.
As part of their travelling exhibition, this week Ghost Signs of Glasgow arrives in the West End of the city. The fading remains of old painted signs on buildings can often provide valuable insight into Glasgow’s architectural, social and cultural history and that is what is explored through this exhibition. Head along to learn more about Glasgow’s hidden heritage.
http://maryhillburghhalls.org.uk/
Charlotte Cohen
